All should have access to justice: PDJ

Launching legal awareness programmes on the occasion of International Justice Day here on Wednesday, Principal District Judge R. Shanmuga Sundaram said that all were equal before law and all should have access to justice.

The PDJ, who is also the Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), flagged off an awareness rally and distributed pamphlets on legal awareness at a function, organised by the DLSA here in the presence of Sub-Judge M. Breetha, who is the secretary of DLSA. Addressing the function, he said the day was observed throughout the world to make people united for support of justice and promote the rights of the victims. He highlighted this year’s theme ‘If you want peace and development, work for social justice.’

Quoting poet Bharathi, he said ‘Ellorum Innattu Mannargal’ (Every one is a king of this country) and every citizen has a role in shaping the destiny of the country, he said as per judicial system, all were equal before law. The judiciary intervened whenever justice and rights were denied to individuals, he said. There was sense of apprehensions in the minds of the people when justice was denied or delayed, he said.

Special court judge V.V. Thaniyarasu, Fast Track Mahila court judge T. Bhagavathiammal, Additional District Judge M K Rafi, Chief Judicial Magistrate S Sujatha, Judicial Magistrate R Radhakrishnan, Bar association president A Ravichandra Ramavanni, secretary A R Nambu Nayagam were present. DLSA Senior Administrative assistant J.S. Philomin and Junior Administrative Assistant S. Loganathan had made the arrangements.

After the PDJ flagged off the awareness rally, Para Legal Volunteers and staff members of DLSA visited different places in the district and distributed pamphlets on legal awareness. They also explained the role of DLSA in offering free legal aid and protecting the rights of the litigants. People could contact DLSA on toll-free number 1800 425 2441 for free legal assistance, they said.