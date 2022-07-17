All schools in Virudhunagar district to function today

All schools, including private institutions, in the district will function as usual on Monday, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy has said.

In a statement, he said the Directorate of Matriculation School had announced that all schools in the State would function as usual. Hence, all nursery, primary, matriculation, private, self-financing, C.B.S.E. and I.C.S.E. schools would work as usual on Monday.

The Collector instructed them to comply with the announcement.

The announcement comes in the wake of the Federation of Associations of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu declaring closure of their schools condemning the attack on a private school in Kallakurichi on Sunday.