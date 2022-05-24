All firkhas in Sivaganga district to get weather stations: Collector

SIVAGANGA

Every firkha in the district would soon have a weather station, said Collector P Madhusudhan Reddy here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the objective of the government was to ensure that reliable and accurate information about the prevailing weather pattern was disseminated among the masses well in advance as it would prevent any loss. With the support from the Tamil Nadu Agriculture University, the Disaster Management department and others including the Revenue and Agriculture departments have taken the technology to the people.

With the Android phones or through the UzhavanApp conceptualised by the government, the public, especially, the farmers can access the weather pattern, the wind speed, velocity, direction, the moisture content, temperature, rainfall forecast and among others.

Currently, all the 12 blocks in Sivaganga district had the weather stations. Now, it had been proposed to install the facility in all the 39 firkhas too, said Joint Director (Agriculture) K Venkateswaran.

Earlier, the Collector visited a proposed spots in the district for establishing the facility, which would be preserved by the authorities with the support from the stakeholders. Assistant Director (Agriculture) A Valarmathi, Tahsildar P Thangamani and others accompanied the Collector.