‘Alert control room about symptomatic persons’

Those who have travelled from other countries, States or districts to Madurai within the past one month and have symptoms like cold, fever, cough or throat pain can contact the control room functioning round-the-clock at the Collectorate, said Collector T. Anbalagan.

In a press statement, he said COVID-19 safety precautions were being strictly enforced in Madurai in the wake of rising positive cases in the second wave. If people come to know about symptomatic persons, they can inform the officials with the name and address of those persons. To contact the control room at the Collectorate, public can dial toll-free number 1077, landline number 0452 2546160 or WhatsApp number 95971 76061.

People can also contact Madurai Corporation control room at 84284 25000 or the office of the Deputy Director of Health Services at 0452 4367272.

If any member of the public has symptoms like fever, cough, cold or breathing difficulties, they must immediately get themselves tested in the fever camps organised by the Corporation, Urban Primary Health Centres, and other health facilities, the Collector said.