Alagappa University students develop cost effective air disinfectant unit

A team of trainers and students of Alagappa University, Karaikudi, have designed and developed a cost effective UV based air disinfectant unit for air conditioner systems, that controls the spread of bacteria and virus, including COVID-19, in an air-conditioned environment.
Vice-Chancellor of the Alagappa University, N. Rajendran said that as per the WHO and several other research studies, aerosols at close proximity was one of the major spreading modes of COVID-19 virus.
Therefore, the Centre and the State governments had suggested several preventive measures to control the spread of infections, that included using hand sanitisers, face masks and avoiding air conditioners in places like offices, shops and malls, he said.
However in the longer run, the usage of air conditioners cannot be avoided and in order to reduce the risk, the newly fabricated unit can be used. The air disinfectant device can be installed in air conditioners without affecting its normal functioning, he said.
