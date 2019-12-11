Alagappa University celebrates National Unity Day

Karaikudi

N. Rajendran, Vice-Chancellor, Alagappa University, has exhorted the youth in general and students in particular to adore Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India as their role model and work for the betterment of the large majority of Indians.

Addressing Patel’s birth anniversary, celebrated as “National Unity Day” in the university here on Tuesday, he said though Patel was a remarkable leader by himself, he was also a faithful follower of Mahatma Gandhi. The Vice-Chancellor also recapitulated Patel’s achievements and contributions to the nation-building activities.

P.B. Gopalakrishnan, former Senior Professor, Head and Chairperson of School of Historical Studies, Madurai Kamaraj University, said Patel was able to carry the people along with him in the struggle to unite the country. The leader had relegated even his family responsibilities and his own health, while working for the country, he added.

In a bid to carry the message of Patel to the students of the university and its affiliated colleges, Alagappa University had organised various competitions and awarded certificates and prizes to the winners. The university had organised competitions such as drawing, elocution, essay writing and poetry writing with special focus on Patel.

A.R. Saravanakumar, Head (in-charge), Department of History, and G. Paranthaman, Assistant Professor, Department of History Alagappa University, were among others addressed the function. Teachers and students from Alagappa University and affiliated colleges and schools took part in the celebration.