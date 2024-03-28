AIADMK sure to win from Theni for the second time: R.B. Udayakumar

March 28, 2024 03:21 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST - THENI

The AIADMK is sure to win from Theni Lok Sabha constituency for the second time, said AIADMK MLA and deputy leader in the Legislative Assembly R.B. Udayakumar here on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Speaking at an election meeting in support of the party candidate V.T. Narayanasami in Sholavandan, one of the Assembly segments in the Theni Lok Sabha constituency, he said persons who had benefited from the two-leaves (symbol of the AIADMK) and the party for many decades were opposing the symbol and the party. “The voters in Theni will not pardon such traitors,” he said.

Without naming T.T.V. Dhinakaran or O. Panneerselvam, he said some functionaries who had won from here in the past would realize that it was only because of the AIADMK and its symbol. Anyone who ditched the AIADMK would become invalid both in politics and public life. It would be made known on June 4, the counting date.

He further said that no true cadre of the AIADMK would dream of freezing the symbol (two-leaves). The repeated appeals in the courts by Mr. Panneerselvam to freeze the symbol had been watched by the cadres. They would never pardon him for his deeds, Mr. Udayakumar said.

As for the DMK candidate Thanga Tamil Selvan, who is known for switching loyalties, would be defeated due to multiple reasons. The AMMK coordinator Mr. Dhinakaran, who is contesting here with the support of the BJP here, would also lose deposit as he was elected here in the past in two-leaves symbol.

Hence, the people in Theni, who are fond of only the two-leaves symbol, would continue to show their affection only for the AIADMK.

The party, unlike the DMK, which gave opportunity only to select leaders such as T.R. Baalu, A. Raja and their kith and kin to contest in the elections, Mr. Narayanasami was an ordinary worker in the AIADMK. The party believed in recognizing its workers who had served for long years.

The AIADMK won only from Theni in 2019, while in the present situation, the party would sweep the polls and it would set the stage for the 2026 Assembly election in Tamil Nadu.

He further said the AIADMK, under the leadership of Edappadi K. Palaniswami would make a comeback in Tamil Nadu in just two years. All the issues including the Mullaperiyar reservoir row among others would be resolved. The DMK government had miserably failed to protect the interest of the farmers. There was an anti-incumbency wave in the State and it would be the beginning of the end for the DMK for its failure in all the spheres.