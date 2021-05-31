AIADMK MLAs seek better COVID-19 care

Increase the number of crematoriums in Madurai on a war footing, they say

The district administration must take steps to increase the number of crematoriums in the city on a war footing, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs have appealed to Collector Aneesh Sekar here on Monday.

MLAs Sellur K. Raju, R. B. Udhayakumar, Periyapullan S. Selvam, and V.V. Rajan Chellappa, along with party cadres, submitted a petition to the Collector. The AIADMK MLAs urged the district administration to ensure that the face of those who died due to COVID-19 must be covered with plastic sheet and the rest of the body can be wrapped in cloth, so that the family members can perform the last rites as per their customs.

The MLAs claimed that the officials of the Collectorate, Corporation, and police stations complained that the ruling party cadre were engaged in rowdyism, which must be stopped. Door-to-door screening of symptomatic persons must be undertaken at rural and urban areas. ‘Kabasura kudineer’ and other medicines must also be given to the public.

Psychiatric counselling must be offered to COVID-19 positive patients and their families in order to provide mental support to them.

It must be ensured that hot drinking water is available to COVID-19 positive patients in government hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres. Steps must be taken to clean toilets and premises of the government hospitals.

The prices of groceries and other essential commodities have skyrocketed this month as compared to last month. The district administration must take steps to contain the prices of these commodities.

For wholesale grocery traders, it must be ensured that commodities from other States and districts were brought to Madurai district at night.

There is a rise in mosquito proliferation in the city. Complete disinfection must be carried out to contain the mosquito menace. There is a lag in implementation of these works due to vacancies in the post of health workers, which needs to be addressed, the petition added.