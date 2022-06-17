AIADMK functionary held for stealing 46.50 sovereigns of gold

The Palayamkottai Taluk police have arrested a woman functionary of AIADMK for allegedly stealing Rs. 18.60 lakh-worth gold ornaments from her relative’s house.

Police said Divya Yadhav, 32, of Sivan Kovil Street in Palayamkottai, an AIADMK functionary, had gone to her relative Nambi’s house in Keezhanaththam recently during the temple festival. As 46.50 sovereigns of gold ornaments went missing from the house of Nambi, who is working with an information technology firm in Chennai, he filed a complaint with Palayamkottai Taluk police station on June 9.

During investigation, police found that Divya Yadhav had stolen the gold ornaments and exchanged a portion of the booty with a jewellery showroom in Vannarpet here for new ornaments.

With the help of AIADMK’s Tirunelveli district’s deputy secretary Pandiarajan, a loyalist of AIADMK’s coordinator O. Panneerselvam, and an advocate, she had reportedly pledged the remaining portion of the booty.

After arresting Divya Yadhav, the police have picked-up Pandiarajan for interrogation while the advocate is yet to be questioned.