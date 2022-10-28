AIADMK councillors walk out of meeting

THOOTHUKUDI: The AIADMK councilors of the Corporation walked out from the council meeting held on Friday in protest against the move to form ward-level committees.

As the Tamil Nadu Government has directed all local bodies to form ward-level committees with the representatives of the public to monitor the development schemes being implemented there, the Thoothukudi Corporation tabled the proposal for forming 60 ward-level committees and the members of these committees in the council meeting held here on Friday for its mandatory approval.

When AIADMK member Veerabhahu raised a few questions about the objective behind forming these committees, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy said these ward-level committees, headed by the councilor, would discuss the problems prevailing in the lowest level of the ward like damaged roads, erratic drinking water supply, drainage channel issues, encroachments etc. and bring it to the notice of the Corporation officials for appropriate action.

Mr. Veerabahu, who contended that these committees would undermine the powers of the councilors, refused to accept it and all 5 AIADMK members walked out from the council meeting.

Today’s meeting decided to categorize the Corporation into three zones for increasing the vacant land tax according to the category.