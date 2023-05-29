HamberMenu
AIADMK cadre stage protest against DMK government in Madurai

May 29, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK cadre stage a demonstration against the DMK government in Madurai on Monday.

AIADMK cadre stage a demonstration against the DMK government in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Over 100 AIADMK cadre on Monday staged a demonstration in Madurai condemning the DMK government for the recent deaths in Tamil Nadu caused by spurious liquor. They also said the law and order situation was deteriorating in the State.

Leading the protests at Munichalai junction, former Minister and MLA Sellur K. Raju said the DMK government had failed the people of the State and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. The government was corrupt and had failed to deliver the promises made to the people.

In Madurai, the DMK government was inaugurating finished infrastructure projects that were launched and executed by the AIADMK. The DMK had not done anything for the people so far., he added.

