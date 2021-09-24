AIADMK cadre clash at reception given to former CM

Former Minister among several booked for assault

Factional politics in All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Virudhunagar district came to the fore once again when cadres clashed while giving reception to party joint coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami here on Friday.

Sattur Town police have registered two different cases and have booked several persons, including former Minister and party Virudhunagar West district secretary K. T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, under various Sections of Indian Penal Code. The police said that Mr. Bhalaji, former Minister R. B. Udhayakumar, party Virudhunagar East district secretary K. Ravichandran, former Sattur MLA M. S. R. Rajavarman, along with the cadre, hosted a reception to the former Chief Minister.

Mr. Palaniswami was proceeding to Tenkasi for rural local body election campaign. As his convoy started to leave, someone shouted a slogan against Mr. Bhalaji, following which his supporters and Mr. Ravichandran indulged in verbal abuses and fisticuffs.

Police personnel and senior party men pacified them.

Based on the complaint of Ramalingapuram branch secretary Verovureddi, Sattur Town police have registered a case against Mr. Bhalaji and several of his supporters for using abusive language, assault and criminal intimidation.

The police have registered a case against party Sattur East union secretary Shanmugakani, based on a complaint lodged by party town secretary Elangovan for assault and abuse.