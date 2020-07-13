Agri entrepreneur needs farmhands with wages, incentives

Srivilliputtur

An agriculture entrepreneur Rajesh Kumar, who returned from the US, is seeking to attract resident farmhands promising them fixed monthly wages of ₹ 12,000, incentives and accommodation with groceries among other things.

He claims that those taking up the offer would also be given insurance cover, bonus twice a year and an annual leave travel allowance.

He says he is looking for a person, who is passionate about farming and would tend to the crops, poultry birds and milch animals in his farmland.

“All we need is a worker with a family. So that, the family members can take care of the farm in his absence,” claimed Mr. Kumar, who has advertised the job via mobile messaging platforms. He intends to grow organic vegetables and rear milch animals and claims that the selected workers would be trained in farming.

The salary per se may not be that attractive (for a full-timer); but the perks are definitely, he says. “I think, a family that puts in good effort to maintain and monitor the farm would deserve it,” he adds.

Irrigation system in the farm has been automated. Otherwise, for hard work like harvesting and other periodical chores, additional hands would be deployed.

The farm, run by three partners, would also make a recurring deposit for the family which would be given to them, if they remain with them for a minimum period of three years, he claims.

“The minimum service period is required because, I am also investing on educating them on various aspects of farming and would have to again find someone else and train them,” Mr. Kumar said.

Those interested can contact — 9655458148.