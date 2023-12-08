Agitators block Tirunelveli-Ambasamudram highway; demand arrest of gang behind auto driver’s death

December 08, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

For well over two hours on Friday, the Tirunelveli-Ambasamudram main road was blocked for vehicular movement as family members and villagers of Keezha Muneerpallam resorted to a road blockade demanding the police to arrest the killers of an auto driver.

On Thursday night, Veeraputhiran, 25, son of Vikramathithan of Amman Koil Thottam, Keela Muneerpallam, an auto driver, was hacked by an armed gang near a government high school in Mela Muneerpallam. In the assault, the victim collapsed and was declared dead by the doctors at the GH.

On Friday morning, relatives from the neighbouring villages assembled in front of Veeraputhiran’s house and later they blocked the road.

Though the police assured them that the CCTV footage revealed that a five-member gang had hacked him and the car they had come in belonged to a person in Thatchanallur, the people refused to leave. After senior officers came and informed that they have picked up some suspects, the crowd dispersed.

As a result, traffic was diverted for about two hours as the arterial stretch was blocked. Further investigation was on.