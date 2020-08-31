After five months’ closure, it is operation clean-up in Madurai

All major temples in and around the city bracing for reopening; devotees to be admitted only after sanitising and checking of body temperature

Major temples across Madurai city have been sprucing up their interiors throughout Monday, preparing to receive devotees after the State government’s announcement of COVID-19 lockdown relaxations.

The temples will receive devotees after over five months of lockdown.

Workers are spraying disinfectant at Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, Sundaraja Perumal Temple at Alagar Koil, Koodal Alagar Perumal Temple and several other shrines in and around the city.

“We will make six-metre markings all the way from Amman Sannidhi to the Eastern Entrance, which is the only entrance through which devotees are allowed inside. We are also placing barricades across the temple to keep a check on the number of people waiting in queue,” said K. Chellathurai, Joint Commissioner of Meenakshi temple.

At the Meenakshi temple, children below the age group of 10, pregnant women, persons above the age of 65 and those with comorbidities will not be allowed, according to a press statement from the administration.

“Persons must keep their mobile phones at homes and everyone must wear masks. People will be admitted only after sanitising and after authorities check their body temperature,” according to the press statement.

Priests at the temple will not directly provide kumkum and vibuthi. The temple administration will instead distribute them in a safe manner.

In all temples, devotees will not be allowed to sit, said a source privy to a District Disaster Management Authority meeting held at the Collectorate on Monday evening.

Devotees will be allowed into temples only after a check-up of their body temperature. Barricading will be ensured at all Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department temples, said Collector T. G. Vinay.

Police personnel and flying squads will be placed in crowded areas to ensure social distancing, he added.