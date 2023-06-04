After decades of wait, Theni district to get first train to Chennai

June 04, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - Theni

Amidst lot of expectations from the people of Theni district, Southern Railway would introduce the first-ever express train connecting Bodinayakanur in the district with Chennai from June 15.

This would be the first train to link Theni district outside Madurai ever since it was formed by bifurcating Madurai district in 1996, though special trains had been operated to Melmaruvathur from Bodi in the past, said a teacher, E. Nagarajan (57) of Theni.

“We are eagerly waiting for the train services to provide us hassle-free direct connection to Chennai,” Mr. Nagarajan said.

Hitherto, people had to take passenger (unreserved express) train from Theni to reach Madurai and wait for hours for their train to Chennai. “No more we need to wait at Madurai,” he said.

R. Sankaranarayanan (60) of Theni feels relieved to no longer having to take the private buses which often fleece the passengers, especially students studying in Chennai and those working there. “The fare would be more than double and go up beyond ₹2,500 during festivals and holidays,” he said.

Theni district which had a metre-gauge train services for more than 55 years lost the train services since 2011 when the railway authorities dismantled the track for taking up gauge conversion work.

However, after prolonging the work of laying broadgauge track, Bodi would get back train service after more than 12 years.

“Passengers are enjoying the only passenger train service being run between Madurai and Theni,” Mr. Nagarajan said.

The passengers are expecting a daily express train to Chennai from Bodi as the nearest railway stations — Madurai and Dindigul — are around 90 km. “As of now, we are happy that we have got a new train after several decades of wait. But, with the increased patronage, we would expect more trains,” Mr. Sankaranarayanan said.

Southern Railway is extending Chennai MGR Central-Madurai-Chennai MGR Central express train upto Bodi.

Train No. 20602 Madurai-MGR Chennai Central express would be raun as an inaugural special from Bodinayakanur at 8.30 p.m.

Similarly, the passenger train 06702 Theni-Madurai unreserved express special would be run as an inaugural special from Bodinayakanur at 8.45 p.m.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L. Murugan, would flag off the inaugural trains, a statement said.

Express train

Regular Train services of Train No. 20601/20602 Chennai-Bodi-Chennai (Tri-weekly) Express would begin on June 16.

Train No. 20601 Chennai-Bodi would leave Madurai at 7.15 a.m. and stop at Usilampatti (8 a.m.), Andipatti (8.20 a.m.) and Theni (8.38 a.m.) and reach Bodi at 9.35 a.m. The trains would be leave Chennai on Mondyas, Wednesdays and Fridays and reach Bodi on the next day.

In the return directrion, Train No. 20602 Bodi-Chennai Express would leave Bodi on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 8.30 p.m. and reach Theni at 8.50 p.m. Andipatti 9.09 p.m. , Usilampatti 9.29 p.m. and Madurai at 10.45 p.m.

Unreserved express (daily)

Train number 06701 Madurai-Bodi would leave Madurai at the revised timing of 8.20 a.m. and reach Vadapalanji at 8.34 a.m., Usilampatti at 9.04 a.m., Andipatti 9.24 a.m., Theni at 9.42 a.m. and reach Bodi at 10.30 a.m.

In the return direction, the train would leave Bodi at 5.50 p.m. and reach Theni at 6.15 p.m., Andipatti at 6.33 p.m. Usilampatti at 6.53 p.m. and Vadapalanji at 7.24 p.m. and reach Madurai at 7.50 p.m.