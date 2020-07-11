After 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in a week, Virudhunagar comes up with containment plan

The movement of people and commercial activities in 57 containment zones across Virudhunagar district has been completely banned from Sunday.

An order issued by Virudhunagar Collector and District Disaster Management Authority, R. Kannan, said that the movement of people, transport and commercial activities would be prohibited from Sunday till the containment plan is over. The containment plan has been intensified in the district after it reported a big surge in the number of COVID-19 positive cases -- more than 1,000 cases in one week.

While Virudhunagar taluk has the maximum number of containment zones at 15, Sivakasi has 12 and Aruppukottai has 11. Other taluks that have containment zones are Vembakottai - 5, Sattur and Tiruchuli 4 each, Watrap - 3, Rajapalayam - 2 and Srivilliputtur - 1.

All the departments have been asked to coordinate and provide essential services to people in containment zones. Personal Assistant (Agriculture) to the Collector, has been directed to ensure that essential goods are supplied to these zones. The officials have been been asked to put up boards about the containment plan in these zones. People should follow physical distancing norms and wear masks. Besides, autorickshaws with public address systems should make frequent announcements about the containment plan to the people living in the zones.

Fever camps would be conducted and door-to-door surveillance will be done. Kabasura kudineer, a herbal concoction should also be distributed to the people, the order stated. People should be allowed to come out of containment zones only in case of an emergency and they should compulsorily wear masks and maintain physical distancing.

Pharmacies should not give any medicines to people without a proper prescription from doctors. The sale of products other than medicines is banned in the containment zones, the Collector’s order read.