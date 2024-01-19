GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Advocates seek personal security officer for Madurai Deputy Mayor

January 19, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A group of advocates have sought personal security officer for Madurai Deputy Mayor D. Nagarajan as “he has threat to his life”.

In a complaint given to Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan, the advocates, under the banner of Joint Action Committee, said an attack was unleashed with a motive of murdering the Deputy Mayor on January 9. The windowpanes at his office were smashed and vehicles damaged.

The advocates, Henri Tiphagne of People’s Watch, Vanchinathan of Peoples’ Rights Protection Movement and Selva Gomathi of Soco Trust, condemned the attack and sought registration of a case under relevant sections and arrest of the accused under the Goondas Act to uphold peace in the city. They also wanted the case to be transferred to the CB-CID for a fair probe.

They further sought transfer of the Inspector and the Sub-Inspectors attached to Jaihindpuram police station. Stating that banned tobacco products and ganja were the main cause of increasing crimes against women, children and youths, the advocates sought stringent action against the anti-social elements involved in their sale.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.