Advocates given two-wheelers

Eight young advocates, four men and women, practising in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court have two-wheelers now, thanks to the goodwill and support of their colleagues.

Four women advocates similarly benefited last year.

The fund for purchase of the vehicles was generated from remuneration turned down by advocates appointed as advocate commissioners to assist the court. Contributions were also made by other advocates towards the fund.

Administrative Judge of the HC Bench Justice N. Kirubakaran, who mooted the idea of setting up the fund, handed over the keys to the eight advocates on Tuesday.

He appreciated the advocates of Madurai for extending their support to the idea and also helping the needy during the lockdown.

Last year, Justice Kirubakaran had suggested that a common fund be created to help needy and deserving advocates, who could be identified with the help of bar associations. He appealed to senior advocates and other lawyers to come forward to help their counterparts in need. Following the suggestion, the advocates came together for the noble cause.