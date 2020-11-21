‘Administration fully prepared to handle possible heavy rainfall’

RAMANATHAPURAM

Following an ‘alert’ from the weather department about a possible heavy rainfall to very heavy rainfall in the next couple of days, the district administration got into a preparatory mode here on Saturday.

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver presided over a meeting in which senior officers from various departments, including the Superintendent of Police E. Karthik, and others participated.

The multi-department meeting, which lasted for over two hours, had decided to step up surveillance in low-lying areas in the district.

The Indian Meterological Department (IMD), according to the officials, had forecast about a possible heavy rain on November 23 and very heavy rains from Nov 24 to 26. Hence, in tune with the forecast, Mr Oliver said that they would be fully prepared to face the challenge and expected the officials to effectively coordinate in this crucial hour.

Apart from the 39 low-lying areas identified, the possible flash floods closer to the tanks in the district would also be under watch. There are about 3,500 first line responders across the 429 panchayats in the district. This would be functioning directly with the specially installed control room at the Collectorate.

The police would be deployed in all the relief centres. The highways officials were instructed to take steps to repair worn-out roads as they may hamper vehicle movement. The coastal agencies along the fisher hamlets would be instructed to stay off sea as a precautionary measure.

In a nutshell, all the department heads would be coordinating and be on the alert till further instructions, the Collector said and inspected the relief centres in the district. According to the revenue officials, they have 32 relief centres. For any details about the rainfall or for any assistance, the public may contact 1077 or 04567-230060.