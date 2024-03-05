Activist felicitated

March 05, 2024 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - MADURAI

Shipra Pathak, an activist, who is on a spiritual journey from Ayodhya to Rameswaram, was felicitated at an event organised by Queen Mira International School in Madurai on Tuesday.

She interacted with school students and spoke about the significance of river conservation and the need to preserve water. She also spoke about the importance of planting saplings. As part of the event, she planted saplings on the school premises.

Chairperson of the school C. Chandran and Managing Director Abinath Chandran were present. Ms. Shipra Pathak said that she intended to plant saplings along the banks of river Vaigai to create awareness of the need to protect the environment.