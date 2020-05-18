Madurai

Activist alleges corruption at GRH

MADURAI

An activist of Makkal Satta Urimai Iyakkam, S. Jeganesan, has alleged that there is corruption at the labour ward of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) here.

The activist said that a nurse on duty between 6.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. on Sunday demanded ₹700 as bribe to show a newborn baby girl to a close relative of the mother.

“The baby was born to Saraswathi and Mathiazhagan. When the relative wanted to see the newborn girl, the nurse on duty asked for ₹700. When the family members said they had got only ₹400, the nurse stuck to her demand of ₹700,” he said.

The activist complained to the Resident Medical Officer of the GRH in this regard.

Dean J. Sangumani said that he had spoken to the activist. “We have asked him to come to the hospital on Tuesday and identify the nurse. We will ensure stern action against the staff, if the charge is proved,” he said.

