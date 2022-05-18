Action sought against Sub-Registrar of cooperative society

THOOTHUKUDI

Seeking action against the Sub-Registrar of cooperative societies for his alleged involvement in the irregularities that took place in Pazhayakaayal Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society, the AIADMK and the CITU submitted a petition to the Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies here on Wednesday.

Following irregularities to the tune of several crores of rupees, Chairman S.V. Jayashankar and Vice-Chairman P. Vijayashankar have been placed under suspension even as the depositors are staging protests.

When the AIADMK and the CITU office-bearers submitted a petition to Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies Muthukumarasamy here on Wednesday along with the depositors, they said ₹ 15 crore had been siphoned off with the connivance of Jayashankar, Sub-Registrar, and other officials while Vijayashankar, the whistleblower, had been made scapegoat and placed under suspension.

“While the person who brought the irregularities to light and fighting along with the depositors for justice has been punished in bid to bury the scam, the Sub-Registrar is still continuing in the office as no action has been taken against him. Since the depositors will not get justice until the Sub-Registrar is allowed to continue in office, he should be restrained from getting involved in the functioning of Pazhayakaayal Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society. Moreover, legal action should be taken against him as per the regulations of Cooperative Society Act,” the petitioners said.

After the Joint Registrar assured the petitioners of appropriate action and received the petition, they left the spot.