Accused surrenders before court

One of the accused in the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Group IV exam scam surrendered before a court in Sattankulam in Thoothukudi district on Friday.
Even as the CB-CID police have arrested around 50 persons in connection with the TNPSC Group IV recruitment scam, the police were on the lookout for hairdresser S. Ayyappan, 36, of Vijayapathi near Koodankulam in Tirunelveli district for allegedly acting as a middleman between the aspirants and those who orchestrated the scam.
After grilling him during the preliminary inquiry, Ayyappan was allowed to go by the investigators.
When the police managed to get more evidences against Ayyappan and started looking for him, he went underground.
Against this backdrop, he surrendered before a court at Sattankulam on Friday. He was remanded to 15 days judicial custody.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.