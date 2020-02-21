Madurai

Accused surrenders before court

One of the accused in the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Group IV exam scam surrendered before a court in Sattankulam in Thoothukudi district on Friday.

Even as the CB-CID police have arrested around 50 persons in connection with the TNPSC Group IV recruitment scam, the police were on the lookout for hairdresser S. Ayyappan, 36, of Vijayapathi near Koodankulam in Tirunelveli district for allegedly acting as a middleman between the aspirants and those who orchestrated the scam.

After grilling him during the preliminary inquiry, Ayyappan was allowed to go by the investigators.

When the police managed to get more evidences against Ayyappan and started looking for him, he went underground.

Against this backdrop, he surrendered before a court at Sattankulam on Friday. He was remanded to 15 days judicial custody.

