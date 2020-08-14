Accused in sexual harassment case gets bail

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday granted bail to Desan Jino, an associate of Kasi, after it was submitted that he was in jail for more than 90 days and the CB-CID had not filed a final report yet. Both Kasi and Jino have been accused of sexually harassing several women and extorting money from them.

Justice V. Bharathidasan directed Desan Jino to execute a bond for ₹ 25,000 to the satisfaction of the Nagercoil Judicial Magistrate who may obtain a copy of the Aadhaar card or bank passbook to ascertain the identity. The court directed him to appear before the CB-CID every Monday till further orders.

The State argued that the accused had exploited over 80 women and the videos were uploaded on the internet. The CB-CID had completed the investigation in the case and were yet to submit the final report. Two cases of similar nature are pending against Desan Jino, the court was informed.