Aavin-Madurai registers profit of ₹18.31 crore in 2021-22

Reduce the price of milk by ₹3 per litre has benefited two lakh consumers: GM

Reduce the price of milk by ₹3 per litre has benefited two lakh consumers: GM

The Chief Minister’s decision to reduce the price of Aavin milk by ₹3 per litre had benefited around two lakh consumers, said T.R.D. Shanthi, General Manager of Aavin-Madurai.

In a statement, she said Aavin-Madurai had registered a profit of ₹18.31 crore in 2021-22 and hoped to increase the profit in the ensuing year. Through 47 Aavin outlets and 390 milk depots in the city and the district, the Aavin-Madurai did a business of around ₹3 crore a month. The CM’s announcement made on May 16, 2021 had led to improvement of milk sales from 1.81 lakh litres a day to 1.94 lakh litres, an increase of 13,624 litres, benefiting two lakh consumers.

Aavin-Madurai, which was started about four decades ago on 38.29 acres of land, had 720 milk producers unions. The daily milk procurement revolved around 1.83 lakh litres. Additional 1.80 lakh litres procured from other unions made possible production of by-products such as milk peda, paneer, buttermilk, curd and other varieties.

The milk distribution route touched all the Aavin parlours and milk depots with the aid of 65 contract carriages. Apart from supplying milk, the Aavin recently procured 15 tonnes of butter from Punjab and sold ghee in 100 ml containers during Pongal festival.

Milk products valued at ₹4 lakh were being sold every day through Aavin outlets. With the introduction of more products and varieties, the sales would be improved further, Ms. Shanti said.