A total of 41 nominations filed in Madurai

March 27, 2024 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - MADURAI

A total of 41 nominations have been filed for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Madurai constituency. The candidates filed the nominations with Collector and District Election Officer M.S. Sangeetha.

On Wednesday, the final day for filing of nominations, All India Trinamool Congress candidate S. Uma Maheswari filed her papers. Independent candidates also filed their nominations.

The filing of the nominations began on March 20. While two independent candidates from Sellur had filed their nominations on the first day, there were no nominations on the second day and another independent candidate had filed the nomination on March 21 taking the tally to three in as many days.

On March 25, candidates from the major political parties filed their papers. CPI(M) candidate and sitting MP Su. Venkatesan, AIADMK candidate P. Saravanan and BJP candidate R. Srinivasan filed their papers. Bahujan Samaj Party candidate had also filed the nomination.

Naam Tamilar Katchi, All India Trinamool Congress and other independent candidates filed their nominations on the last two days. Adequate police personnel were deployed on the Madurai Collectorate premises. The scrutiny of the nominations will take place on March 28. The last date for withdrawal of the candidature is March 30.

There are 10 Assembly constituencies in Madurai district of which six come under Madurai Lok Sabha constituency. Madurai North, Madurai South, Madurai East, Madurai West, Madurai Central and Melur come under Madurai Lok Sabha constituency, Tirupparankundram and Tirumangalam come under Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency and Sholavandan and Usilampatti come under Theni Lok Sabha constituency.