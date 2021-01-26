A platform for job seekers, providers

Sourashtra Small Business Association (SSBA), which focuses on small and micro business development, has launched a job exchange in memory of C.S. Ramachary, founder-chairman of Sitalakshmi Mills.

President of the SSBA C.R. Venkatesh said that the job exchange located on Kamarajar Salai would be a full time office and serve as a platform for facilitating interaction between job seekers and providers. The office would be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. An employment portal would also be launched soon, he said.

The inauguration was held in the presence of Madurai South MLA S.S. Saravanan. Officer-bearers of the SSBA participated in the event. Further information would soon be available on www.ssba.in, said a press release from the SSBA.