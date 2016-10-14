HamberMenu
Students take out awareness rally

October 14, 2016 12:00 am | Updated December 01, 2016 05:51 pm IST - NAGERCOIL:

A student being evacuated from a building by Fire and Rescue Services personnel during a drill at SLB Government Higher Secondary School in Nagercoil on Thursday.

To mark International Day for Disaster Reduction, Collector Sajjansingh R. Chavan flagged off an awareness rally from SLB Government Higher Secondary School here on Thursday.

Students from SLB Government Higher Secondary School, Home Church School and Duthie Girls Higher Secondary School participated in the rally.

To mark the occasion, Fire and Rescue Services personnel conducted a drill on disaster preparedness.

Oratorical, essay and drawing competitions for school and college students were conducted on various topics related to disaster reduction.

Mr. Chavan urged the students to alert on toll-free number 1077 in case of a natural disaster. Students should learn the techniques on how to escape from a natural disaster situation and also teach them to their friends and relatives, he said.

District Revenue Officer S. Elango, Chief Educational Officer V. Jayakumar, Divisional Fire Officer Saravanababu and Revenue Divisional Officer R. Rajkumar participated.

