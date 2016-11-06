Fervour marks ‘Soorasamharam’ at Tirupparankundram temple

Symbolising the end of evil forces and beginning of goodness, the ‘Soorasamharam’ was performed and the same was witnessed by thousands of devotees at Tirupparankundram Subramanyaswamy Temple here on Saturday.

As part of the ‘Kandasashti’ festival which began on October 31, the temple, one of the six abodes of Lord Murugan, wore a festive look. The Radha Veedhi leading to the temple was decked up with flowers and welcome arches. Devotees chanted hymns and thronged the temple from noon itself. Many devotees observed a week-long fasting since October 31 after tying a special “kaapu” on their hands.

By 4.30 p.m., amidst huge turnout, the ‘soorasamharam’ was performed following which the presiding deity was later taken around on a specially decked-up car.

With the “vel” obtained from Govardana Ambigai, Lord Murugan eliminated the Sooran. On Sunday, the celestial wedding of Lord Murugan with Goddess Deivanai would be performed. Despite regulations, vehicles got choked in and around Tirupparankundram.

With the by-poll scheduled for November 19 in the Tirupparankundram Assembly constituency, there was huge posse of police. Senior police officers were also present in the temple area. A senior police officer said that there were no untoward incidents, except for minor skirmishes.