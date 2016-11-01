Dalits allege attack by caste Hindus during Thevar jayanthi

A section of Dalits from Vagaikulam village here staged a protest near Government Rajaji Hospital on Monday, alleging attack by caste Hindus in their village during Thevar jayanthi celebrations on Sunday and police inaction in arresting the offenders.

P. Dhanapandian, a protester, alleged that until last year the police had not given permission to observe Thevar jayanthi in their village, anticipating problems. “However, this year, they gave permission to caste Hindus despite our opposition,” he said.

He alleged that caste Hindu youngsters, who are in a majority in the village, were speeding in motorbikes on the streets, shouting slogans against Dalits on Monday evening.

P. Malarvizhi, wife of V. Palanikumar, who incurred grievous injury in the attack, said that the caste Hindu youths hurled casteist abuses and attacked few Dalit households.

P. Shankar, a relative of Mr. Palanikumar, alleged that despite Malarvizhi naming the persons who attacked her husband, the police had not arrested thesuspects. “They did not take Malarvizhi’s complaint and instead registered the case based on the complaint of Palanikumar’s father, who was not witness to the incident,” he claimed.

Four arrested

Sources from Alanganallur police station, where a case has been registered, said that they had arrested four of the seven people named in the complaint and were on the lookout for the others. Police sources also claimed that the incident was a quarrel between members of both the communities and not an attack by caste Hindus as alleged by Dalits.

No permission

On giving permission for Thevar jayanthi celebration in the village, Superintendent of Police Vijayendra S. Bidari said that the police had not given permission. “They were playing songs through loudspeakers in the morning without permission. However, the police immediately stopped them. The incident had happened later in the afternoon,” he said.