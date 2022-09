Madurai city police have seized 865 liquor bottles that were illegally stocked and arrested one person under the Teppakulam police station limits on Saturday.

The police said that during a raid, a team of police found that V. Rajapanadi (32) was in possession of 865 bottles, each having 180 ml of IMFL. The contraband worth ₹ 1.25 lakh were stocked at different places for selling them illegally. Besides, ₹ 2,930 was seized from him.