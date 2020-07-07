8,210 identified with influenza-like illness in Madurai

Madurai

A total of 8,210 persons with influenza-like illness (ILI) have been identified in Madurai city through fever camps as on July 5, according to data obtained from Madurai Corporation. Out of them swabs were lifted from 5,630 persons, with around 50% of the cases testing positive for COVID-19.

With fever camps helping in early identification of COVID-19 cases, the Corporation has decided to introduce 54 more fever clinics in the city. It has also been decided to ramp up the testing of cases identified through fever clinics.

City Health Officer P. Kumaraguruparan, who assumed office a few days ago, said that door-to-door fever surveillance and testing has been intensified since the imposition of complete lockdown from June 24.

Out of the 8,210 persons identified through fever camps, the contribution of the intensified lockdown period is around 85%. “The rest belongs to the camps held at Urban Primary Centres (UPHC) since March,” he added.

Fever clinics are an important intervention in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, said Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan.

“By early identification of fever cases, we can immediately isolate them and treat them. With the rising COVID-19 cases, we have decided to test all those who have fever symptoms,” he said.

A health official said that till now samples were lifted from persons with fever who also had comorbidities or had travel history.

“But, from now on we have decided to test all fever cases, even if the number of negative COVID-19 cases are high. This targeted testing will help us to identify cases, isolate them and contain the spread of new cases,” said the CHO.

Currently, a total of 95 fever clinics are conducted in the city every day. Fever clinics are held at 31 UPHCs in the city. In addition, 16 mobile vehicles are deployed in high risk areas to conduct 64 fever clinics every day.

“We will now introduce extra 40 fever clinics through additional 10 mobile vehicles. There will be eight AYUSH clinics and six ESI dispensaries will also be used as fever clinics,” said the Commissioner.

Additional doctors and medical staff, including Siddha professionals, are being roped in for the fever clinics, he added.

A source privy to the recent meeting of the Health Secretary in Madurai said that more emphasis was given on testing and screening through fever camps in the city.