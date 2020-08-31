80 busesto hit roads in Virudhunagar

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Virudhunagar region, will operate 80 buses within Virudhunagar district from Tuesday.
More buses may be operated based on demand. The vehicles have undergone periodical maintenance and they will be thoroughly disinfected before passengers are allowed to board, an official said.
All drivers and conductors will be provided with face mask, hand gloves and sanitisers.
Passengers who wear face masks alone will be allowed to board the buses. Besides, physical distancing will be maintained inside the vehicles too.
Meanwhile, all places of worship will be thrown open to devotees to offer their prayers from Tuesday.
“Devotees will be allowed from 6 a.m. till 8 p.m. All devotees will have to wear face masks and follow physical distancing for which markings have been made on the temple premises,” Temple Executive Officer A. Elangovan said.
The temple authorities would also keep sanitiser, he added.
