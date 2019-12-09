8 Panchayat Unions to go for polls in Theni and 14 in Dindigul

THENI/DINDIGUL

Filing of nominations by candidates for the local body elections started in Theni and Dindigul districts on Monday.

Theni district has eight Panchayat Unions — Andipatti, Kadamalaikundu-Mayiladumparai, Bodi, Theni, Periyakulam, Chinnamanur, Uthamapalayam and Cumbum, where there are 1,161 posts for panchayat ward member, 130 posts for panchayat president, 98 union councillors and 10 district councillors. Elections will be held for a total of 1,399 posts in the district.

Andipatti and Kadamalai-Mayiladumparai Unions will go for polls on December 27, while the rest of the six unions will go for polls on December 30. The elected panchayat ward members and panchayat presidents will take oath on January 6 and the elected union and district councillors will indirectly elect the district panchayat presidents and vice-president and eight union presidents and vice-presidents.

The filing of nominations will continue till December 16. Candidates in the fray for panchayat ward member filed nominations at the panchayat office, while those contesting for union councillors, district councillor filed nominations at the respective panchayat union offices.

There are 48,327 men, 48,615 women and eight other voters in Andipatti union and they will vote in 170 polling booths. There are 32,525 men, 31,664 women and 4 other voters in Kadamalai- Mayiladumparai union and 115 booths have been kept ready for them.

In Bodi Union, there are 29,695 men, 30,423 women and 3 other voters and there are 119 booths in the union. Chinnamanur union has a voting population of 22,768 men, 23,273 women and 7 others. There are 97 booths in the union.

Cumbum union has 10,663 men voters, 11,256 women and one other voter and 42 polling booths have been designated for them. There are 41,750 men, 42,268 women and 14 other voters in Periyakulam union and there are 124 booths.

In Theni union, there are 31,079 men, 31,960 women and four other voters and there are 111 booths. Uthamapalayam union has 24,310 men, 24,823 women and 8 others and there are 92 booths.

In total, there are 2,41,117 men voters, 2,44,282 women voters and 49 voters under the category of third sex, in the eight panchayat unions in the district. Women voters outnumber men by 3,165 and out of the 8 posts for panchayat union president, four have been reserved for women.

In Dindigul district, there are a total 14 panchayat unions with 3333 posts including 306 posts for panchayat president, 2772 posts for panchayat ward member, 232 posts for union councillor and 23 posts for district councillor.

The dindigul district administration has deputed 460 officers, including 31 election officers and 429 assistant election officers, for the local body elections.

In the first phase, Dindigul, Sanarpatti, Natham, Athoor, Reddiarchatram, Nilakottai and Batlagundu Panchayat Unions will go for polls on December 27.

Elections will be held for 13 posts for district panchayat ward member, 125 posts for panchayat union ward member, 144 posts for panchayat president and 1,401 panchayat ward members, in this phase.

total of 6,85,027 voters, including 3,35,642 men, 3,49,317 women and 68 others, will vote across 1160 polling booths in 617 centres spread over 93 zones.

Palani, Kodaikanal, Oddanchatram, Thoppampatti, Vedasandur, Gujiliamparai and Vadamadurai unions will go for polls in the second phase on December 30. Elections will be held for 10 posts for district panchayat members, 107 posts for panchayat union ward member, 162 posts for panchayat president and 1371 posts for panchayat ward member. A total of 5,24,280 voters, including 2,58,384 men and 2,65,868 women and 28 others, will vote in this phase across 996 polling booths in 631 centres spread over 90 zones.

All over the district, 12,09,307 voters will cast their votes in 2,156 polling booths in 1,248 polling centres across 183 zones.