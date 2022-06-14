Pole vaulter training to corner glory

Staff Reporter June 14, 2022 21:42 IST

Staff Reporter June 14, 2022 21:42 IST

Exercising is the key for N.P. Subramani, 79, who has been qualified to compete in the World Masters Athletics Stadia Championships to be held at Tampere, Finland.

“My routine comprises walking, jogging, doing warm-up exercises for the sport,” he said. He is training pole vault followed by an hour of gym session and a final lap of doing yoga between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The championship is to be held between June 29 and July 10, for which he is training at Chennai’s Nehru Stadium.

“After repeated petitions, I was given permission to train at the stadium from June 14 to June 24. To see girls of age 14 to 15 doing things that even boys or men cannot do with ease is inspiring. Training at the same ground is boosting my confidence and will help me to achieve big at the world stage,” he added.

Hailing from Pattiveeranpatti near Dindigul, he said his sport teachers helped him develop an interest in pole vault since Class VI. He is a retired Physical Education Teacher who had worked in government schools in Vadamadurai, Kannivadi, Sendurai and Natham.

Many of his students had competed in the national level and brought laurels back. During his innings at the field as a player since 2019, Mr Subramani emerged first in a State-level pole vault competition held in Madurai and at the national-level event held in Manipur.

He bagged the second prize at the Asian level competition that took place in Malaysia where players from 48 countries had participated.

“Bagging the second place at the All India Level Championship held at Nehru Stadium in Chennai last month earned him a ticket to compete at the world stage. Though it is a bit tough to compete at this level, I wish to give my best,” he said.

He will be participating in the age category of ‘75 to 80’ at the event where masters-age athletes from the age of 35 to more than 100 are eligible to participate.

Exercise and a strict diet limiting to vegetarian dishes except once a week for a non-vegetarian meal helps him to be healthy enough to play the sport, he says.

“Thanks to my healthy genes, I am able to keep fit even at this age, free of diabetes or blood pressure and work towards my goal,” he smiles.

Many of his students have contacted him to wish him luck. Despite everything, he is falling short of funds to take up this journey to compete at the championship. “Reaching out for financial assistance from the government has been in vain,” he says.

Mr Subramani says falling short of ₹3 lakh to cover up the expense for competing in the event is the only hurdle standing between him and his medal.

Beyond everything, what is life without working hard to achieve a big goal before our time on earth ends, he adds.