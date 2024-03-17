7,456 differently abled persons to vote in Theni, says District Election Officer

March 17, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - THENI

A total of 7,456 differently abled persons are among the 16,20,419 voters in Theni Lok Sabha Constituency, said District Election Officer R.V. Shajeevana here on Sunday.

The polling stations would be differently abled-friendly. There are 1,788 polling stations in 888 locations across the six Assembly constituencies of Sholavandan and Usilampatti in Madurai district and Andipatti, Periakulam, Bodinayakkanur and Cumbum in Theni district, the DEO told reporters.

There are nine flying squad teams, nine static surveillance team and two video surveillance team, among others. In all, 13,500 personnel drawn from multiple departments, including teachers and bankers, would be deployed on poll duty, Ms. Shajeevana said

The Lok Sabha constituency has 231 vulnerable stations, where additional forces will be deployed and CCTV cameras installed.

All private kalyana mandapams shall report to the officials concerned about persons, who make bookings.

Gun licence holders shall deposit their weapons with the police and they would be returned once the model code of conduct ended.

Appealing to the political parties to cooperate with the official machinery in smooth conduct of the poll, scheduled to be held on April 19, she also held a meeting with representatives of registered political parties in the presence of police, revenue and election officers.

Sivaganga

District Election Officer Asha Ajith told media persons that there were 16,23,408 voters in Sivaganga Lok Sabha Constituency, which consisted of Tirumayam and Alangudi in Pudukottai district and Karaikudi, Tirupathur, Sivaganga and Manamadurai in Sivaganga district.

The DEO said 36 teams comprising flying squad, SST and VST had been formed.

The weekly grievance redressal meeting held at the Collector office on Mondays shall not be held until the code of conduct was lifted. However, a box had been placed on the ground floor of the Collectorate, where the public could drop their petitions for necessary action.

Apart from a police control room, a special election control room had been opened at the Collectorate and it would function round-the-clock with officers/staffs to attend to complaints received from the public. The control room could be reached at 04575-240455, 240465, 240475 and 240485. Apart from this, the public can also call at 1950 and 1800 425 7036.

Social media complaints

Responding to a query, Ms Asha Ajith said that for any complaints on fake news posted on digital media, public can call 8300246525 for swift action. The police would also be monitoring the posts on social media network.

The officials had been instructed to keep a close vigil on TASMAC outlets and lodges and kalyana mandapams in the Lok Sabha constituency. The firearms shall be deposited with the police immediately.

The police had opened up 14 check posts in the Lok Sabha constituency and public had been informed to cooperate in the event of any check by the flying squad and other personnel on poll duty.