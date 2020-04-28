7 discharged in Dindigul, 6 in Virudhunagar, 4 in Madurai

DINDIGUL/VIRUDHUNAGAR/MADURAI

Seven COVID-19 patients from Dindigul district were discharged from the Government Medical College Hospital, Karur, on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters, Collector M. Vijayalakshmi said 11 more persons from Dindigul district were under treatment.

She said the district reported 80 positive cases. After screening, the patients were shifted to the Karur hospital, from where 67 of them had so far been discharged. A 95-year-old patient died and another person had been detained in Puzhal Central Prison, she said.

There were no new cases reported in the last three days. Containment zones were brought under surveillance by officials of different departments and essential commodities were being supplied in there.

There were a few issues with ensuring supply of essential commodities to all the people, but they were sorted out by the officials, Ms. Vijayalakshmi said.

Government Dindigul Medical College and Hospital Dean Vijayakumar said 1,248 of the 1,328 samples collected in the district tested negative. The results of the remaining samples were awaited.

Six of the 22 positive persons from Virudhunagar district were discharged from Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on Monday night after complete recovery. The district had witnessed 10 positive cases between April 21 and 24. Now, there are 16 active cases in the district.

The district administration has decided to take swab test on at least 200 pregnant women who were expecting delivery by this weekend. “This will help us not only to provide special care for the mothers and children, but also to doctors and paramedical staff,” Collector R. Kannan said, adding another 200 expecting mothers would also be tested next week.

The district administration has also launched a survey of people who had entered the district from outside. After four persons who had entered the district from other districts using e-pass turned positive, the district administration has decided to conduct swab test on all those who have entered the district in the last 10 days.

Meanwhile, the working of the newly-set up Reverse Transcription- Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) testing equipment at Virudhunagar Medical College Hospital has been validated by Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Mr. Kannan said.

“We are waiting for the government’s nod for starting tests,” he added.

Four COVID-19 positive patients – all men from different parts of Madurai district – were discharged from Madurai GRH on Tuesday. This brought the total number of discharged persons to 40.

The patients were predominantly asymptomatic and were in the COVID-19 block of the GRH for two weeks, said hospital sources.

Now, the district had 37 active cases, said Collector T.G. Vinay.