650 yoga enthusiasts compete at district-level yoga competition in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: TAMIL NADU: 30/07/2022: Students participating district level yoga competitions held at the District Sports Stadium in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday, 30 July 2022. Photo: Karthikeyan G/ The Hindu. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

As many as 650 candidates participated in the district-level yoga competition held at the District Indoor Stadium in Dindigul on Saturday.

The competition organised by the Dindigul District Yogasana Association (DDYA) saw 150 participants compete in different age categories between 8 and 45, said DDYA secretary R. Nithya Rajeshwaran.

As many as 42 participants have been qualified to compete at the State-level yoga competition to be held on August 6 and 7 in Dindigul.

While, winners among the 500 students of classes I to XII who participated in the open meet under general category would qualify to compete at the State-level open meet to be held in September, she said.

District Sports Officer M. Rose Fathima Mary, DDYA coordinator V. Rajagopal and others were present.