61-day fishing ban from April 15

RAMANATHAPURAM

The 61-day annual fishing ban would come into force from April 15 to June 14, said Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver here on Monday.

To enable breeding, the ban on fishing for 61 days had been introduced since 2017. Prior to this, it was 45 days only.

The mechanised boat fishermen would be off sea during the ban period.

Fishermen association leader Sesu Raja said that the State government should give ₹ 10,000 to each fishermen instead of ₹ 5,000 during the ban period.

Similarly, memorandums submitted to the Union and State governments to release funds for repair of the damaged boats would be useful for the fishermen to get the works done during the lay-off time.

The Fisheries Department in a press release said that during the ban period, the fishermen in the coastal hamlets should help preserve the ecosystem.