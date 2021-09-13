60,980 vaccinated in one day in Ramanathapuram

RAMANATHAPURAM

A total of 60,980 people got the vaccination doses, including the first and the second doses, at the mega campaign held on Sunday, said Collector J U Chandrakala on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, she said that as a part of the state-wide vaccination for the covid-19 virus, the government had organised the day-long camp for the benefit of the eligible people to get inoculated.

As per the data collected by the Health department officials, a total of 48,533 people had taken the first dose in Ramanathapuram district on Sunday and 12,447 people took the second dose.

With this drive, the district had 67.39 % vaccinated with 56.03 % (first dose) and 11.36 % (second dose). The officials said that people can utilise the designated vaccination sites by walking in to the centre with their identity card and get inoculated.

The health officials said that more number of people from Ramanathapuram Municipality had turned up at the mega campaign and got the vaccine shots, while door-to-door mobilisation would be done in future in other municipalities also, they added.