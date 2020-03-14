₹58-crore facelift for Palani municipality

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday announced that the State government had earmarked over ₹100 crore for various projects, including ₹58 crore, exclusively for laying roads and other facilities for Palani Municipality in Dindigul district.

The CM, who was in the city, to lay the foundation stone for the construction of a government medical college and hospital at Ayyanoothu, near here, on a sprawling 20 acres of land, said that the government would be happy to provide facilities to the devotees and tourists visiting the Palani Sri Dhandayuthapani Swami Temple.

Similar to the facilities available in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, the TN government would provide these in a phased manner for the famous shrine, which is visited by lakhs of people from many parts of TN and other States.

The long pending demand of laying good roads in and around the Palani temple would be fulfilled by the Highways department, Mr. Palaniswami said. In a nutshell, the municipality would get a facelift and be ready to receive the devotees with a number of facilities by next Thai Poosam celebrations, he said.

The CM also said that the TN government had earmarked CT scan facility at the Kodaikanal Government Hospital. Apart from this, the bus stand at Natham has been spruced up. As for the drinking water needs for the residents of Dindigul Corporation, a separate scheme has been prepared. A new Primary Health Centre has been opened at Ranganathapuram in Vedasandur block for the benefit of the people.

When the medical college begins functional from the next academic year, the people in the vicinity would benefit, as more number of doctors would be posted and patients need not travel long distance for treatment, he said.

Additional buildings for the Mother Teresa Women’s University in Kodaikanal would be provided at ₹8 crore and the government would be willing to redress the grievances, which could be submitted to the CM’s Special Cell, Mr. Palaniswami said.

Rousing reception was accorded to the CM and other dignitaries at various points by the AIADMK cadre led by the Forest Minister Dindigul C Srinivasan and other functionaries.