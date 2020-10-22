57 mobile phones recovered

As many as 57 mobile phones that were stolen and missing in the last three months and recovered by Madurai Rural District Police Cyber Club were handed over to the owners on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar gave the mobile phones, totally worth ₹6.70 lakh, to the owners. So far, he has restored 266 stolen and missing stolen phones valued at ₹31.04 lakh.

Similarly, in the last three months, the police recovered ₹69,470 - the money people lost to fraudsters from their bank accounts.