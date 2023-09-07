51 sovereigns of gold burgled from house near Madurai

September 07, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST

Unidentified persons broke in the house of a homeopathy doctor L. Velayutham (54) and decamped with 51 sovereigns of gold.

The police said that while Velayutham had gone to Tiruppur on a business visit, his family members had left for Chennai to meet his daughter who was studying there.

The house has remained locked from Monday night and one of the relatives had noticed that the front door of the house was broken open.

When the inmates returned, they found that 51 sovereigns gold kept in the almirah was missing.

Tirumangalam Town police have registered a case of burglary.