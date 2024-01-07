5,000 people of all ages take part in Madurai Marathon

January 07, 2024 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - MADURAI

About 5,000 people took part in Madurai Marathon 2024 organised by Devadoss Hospitals here on Sunday. This year’s theme was ‘Each one, Save one.’

Hospital vice-chairman Sathish Devadoss flagged off the marathon which started at the hospital on AlagarKoil Road and finished at Don Bosco School playgrounds in Surya Nagar. The event had five categories: a 21-km run for participants above 18 years; a 10.5-km run for participants above 16 years; a 5-km mini marathon for runners of all ages; and another 5-km marathon for children aged between 10 and 15.

The 21-km category (men) winners were Ragul Anil Kumar, A. Pandi and Dharani Pande; the 21 km category (women) winners were S. Kiruthika, E. Vijaya Vaisnavika and B. Vasuki; the 10.5 km category (men) winners were Shaikabbasali, Jitendar Kumar and Prasanth; the, 10.5 km category (women) winners were S. Sowmya, V. Yuga and D. Lalitha; and 5 km category winners for children were R. Ini, A. Aswin, S. Sudarsan, S. Sarathi and B. Nithishwaran.

Dr. Satish Devadoss and Hema Devadoss, Managing Director, distributed prizes to the winners.

The Hindu is the Media Partner for the Madurai Marathon.