500 beds with oxygen support being set up

Transformer will ensure continuous power supply at the Thoppur hospital

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy inspected the Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine at Thoppur here on Sunday, where 500 beds with oxygen support is being set up.

The Minister said that currently COVID-19 positive patients are admitted to the wing with 336 beds at the hospital which is spread across 110 acres.

A couple of days back Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inaugurated 28 beds in the hospital.

In addition, 500 new beds with oxygen support are to be set up here. In the initial phase, 200 beds and in the next phase 300 more will be set up, in the next one week.

The additional beds are being arranged to meet the demand for beds with oxygen support in hospitals across the district. Currently, water and other basic facilities are being arranged. A transformer would be erected to ensure continuous electricity supply in the new ward, the Minister added.

Mr. Moorthy urged the public not to panic if they test positive for coronavirus infection. They can contact the War room set up at Collectorate, which functions round the clock to clarify their doubts, he added.

He urged the public to strictly comply with the rules of the complete lockdown. The public must wear face masks and avoid travelling in crowded places, he said.