₹48 lakh stolen from Deputy BDO’s house in Kovilpatti

April 09, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified persons burgled ₹48 lakh from the house of a Deputy Block Development Officer.

Police said the unidentified persons burgled the cash from the house of Deputy BDO Singaraj, 59, of Rajiv Nagar in Kovilpatti when he had gone for work on Monday while his family was away in Chennai. When Mr. Singaraj returned home at night, he found that burglars had gained entry into the house after breaking the front door.  Based on the complaint from Mr. Singaraj, the Kovilpatti West Police have registered a case.

Besides using fingerprint expert and sniffer dog to lift clues, the police have also collected CCTV footage from the nearby areas to identify the culprits.

