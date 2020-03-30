‘4,677 persons from other States being served food, given shelter in Thoothukudi’

THOOTHUKUDI

While 2,007 persons who had returned to the district either from abroad or other States have been put under home isolation, ,4,677 persons from other States, who are working with various organisations in the district, are being provided with food and shelter during the COVID – 19 lockdown, Minister for Information ‘Kadambur’ C. Raju has said.

During informal chat with reporters after a review meeting held in the Collectorate on Monday on the steps being taken by the district administration, Mr. Raju said the public should cooperate with the district administration by remaining indoors during the lockdown which alone would save them from possible infection. Though no COVID – 19 positive case was reported in the district so far, the people should be very cautious during the days to come.

Those who had returned from foreign countries and other States had been asked to be in home isolation for two weeks during which they would be closely monitored by the doctors, he said.

Accompanied by Collector Sandeep Nanduri, Dean, Thiruvasagamani and Resident Medical Officer Silas Jayamani, the minister visited the COVID – 19 treatment ward in Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

Corporation Commissioner V.P. Jayaseelan, Superintendent of Police Arun Balagopalan, Additional Collector (Revenue) Vishnu Chandran, Sub-Collector Simranjeet Singh and others participated in the review meeting.