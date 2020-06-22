₹45.50 crore allocated for micro-irrigation

A sum of ₹45.50 crore has been allotted for Madurai district for providing drip and sprinkler irrigation facilities for horticulture crops. The funds had been sanctioned for 6,500 hectares under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana.

Deputy Director of Horticulture (in charge) S. Kalaiselvan said in a release that horticulture crops were grown on 29,500 hectares in Madurai district. For the past three years, sprinkler and drip irrigation facilities were provided for 6,200 hectares.

Micro irrigation helped in having higher yields with optimal usage of water. There will also be a reduction in pest attack and growth of weeds.

He said 100% subsidy would be given to marginal farmers for land holding up to one hectare, and for small farmers 100% subsidy would be given for land holding up to two hectares. For other farmers, a subsidy of 75% would be given for land holding up to five hectares.Interested farmers can submit their applications with the respective office of the Block Assistant Director (Horticulture).