4,500 kg of ration rice seized

Madurai district unit of Civil Supplies - Criminal Investigation Department on Wednesday seized 4,500 kg of ration rice from a van and arrested two persons at Gomathipuram.

Acting on a tip off, the Food Cell sleuths intercepted the van on Gomathipuram Main Road and found 90 bags, each weighing 50 kgs of PDS rice.

The team arrested the driver, K. Karthikeyan (24) of Munichalai. The owner of the rice, V. Pandivel of Santhapettai was absconding.

A case under Tamil Nadu Scheduled Commodities Regulation of Distribution by Card System Order, 1982 was registered, the police said.